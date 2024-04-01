News you can use this morning – April 1, 2024

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's some new and updated stories you can read this morning.

1. The trial of Chad Daybell starts today.

Jury selection is expected to take place in Ada County.

Daybell is charged with first-degree murder for the death of his first wife, Tammy Daybell, and for the deaths of 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan.

Larry Woodcock, the grandfather of "JJ" Vallow talked one on one with Local News 8 last week.

Local News 8 will have a special report tonight at 6.

2. The Highland High School Rebuild and Design Committee is now in place. The purpose of the committee is to provide parent and patron input and advise the school board throughout key phases of the project. It will convene this week and continue meeting for the duration of the Highland High School rebuild project.

The Pocatello/Chubbuck School District Board of Trustees is moving forward with the Highland High School bond resolution. The election will be held May 21st. If passed, the 10-year $33 million bond proposal will be combined with insurance replacement money to fund the reconstruction. The District anticipates the total to be approximately $60 million dollars.