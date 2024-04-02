News you can use this morning – April 2, 2024

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A school bus in Fort Hall goes up in flames, plans for a new intersection in Rexburg and Daybells jury selection begins. These are just a few things you should know this morning.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.