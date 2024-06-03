Pocatello Rec Center reopens after two week closure

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Pocatello Community Recreation Center opened back up to the public on Monday.

The rec center closed their doors for the past two weeks in order to transition to the next part of their renovation project.

The rec center now has a brand new gym space, where there current entrance is located as well.

Next up for the project is a complete remodel of the old gym, which will turn into a multipurpose space where they will host a majority of their classes and activities.