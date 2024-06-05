American Falls Police looking for armed suspect

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - American Falls Police are looking for Ronald Lewis Lee Jr., who fled from an incident around the 200 block on Monroe Street Tuesday.

Police describe him as a 41-year old white male at 5 foot 11 with blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and a ballistic vest. He is armed with a handgun.

Police responded to a family disturbance call around 12:15 in the afternoon.

Lee left the scene in a 2009 red Mercedes Benz before police arrived. The Power County Sheriff's Office later located the Mercedez Benz abandoned in a farm field at 2030 Frontage Road in American Falls.

Officers advise not to approach him and call 911.

If you have any information on Lee's whereabouts, call 208-226-2311.