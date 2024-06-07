Historic Downtown Pocatello hosts second annual Meadowlark Music Fest

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Gate City has been home to music lovers all week long.

The second annual Meadowlark Music Fest has been taking center stage this week in Pocatello.

The four-day event features over 50 local and regional bands performing at Lookout Point and other establishments in Historic Downtown.

Money made from the event will go toward both paying the performers as well as local nonprofits such as the Glen Allen Project.

"This is a really unique opportunity for a lot of these local bands, because the music business is a hard one to get into," said event volunteer CJ Morrison. "You can have an album and it can be streaming, but it's really hard to get paid to be a musician and do what you love. So this is a great way to get more exposure for these artists, because really playing live is how they make money anymore."

For a schedule and a list of all of the performers for Meadowlark Music Fest, visit here.