Skip to Content
News

Historic Downtown Pocatello hosts second annual Meadowlark Music Fest

Idaho Soul performing at Meadowlark Music Fest
KIFI
Idaho Soul performing at Meadowlark Music Fest
By
New
today at 7:34 PM
Published 7:47 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Gate City has been home to music lovers all week long.

The second annual Meadowlark Music Fest has been taking center stage this week in Pocatello.

The four-day event features over 50 local and regional bands performing at Lookout Point and other establishments in Historic Downtown.

Money made from the event will go toward both paying the performers as well as local nonprofits such as the Glen Allen Project.

"This is a really unique opportunity for a lot of these local bands, because the music business is a hard one to get into," said event volunteer CJ Morrison. "You can have an album and it can be streaming, but it's really hard to get paid to be a musician and do what you love. So this is a great way to get more exposure for these artists, because really playing live is how they make money anymore."

For a schedule and a list of all of the performers for Meadowlark Music Fest, visit here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Cole Sams

Cole is a reporter for Local News 8.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content