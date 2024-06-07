Local libraries are making policy changes before a new law takes effect

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Across the state, libraries big and small are making changes to their policies ahead of a new law set to take effect in July. It is based on House Bill 710 which was signed by Governor Brad Little in April.

According to the law's statement of purpose, it requires "public schools and community libraries to take

reasonable steps in restricting children's access to obscene or harmful material."

"I don't feel like we have anything that would be harmful to a child in our library." Kaylene Christensen, Director of the North Bingham County District Library

This includes anything considered pornographic, lude, explicit and suggestive. Libraries already organize their books by genre and reading level. Parents can also report inappropriate material to library staff and file a formal complaint which will then be reviewed by the library board.

In anticipation of this law, the Idaho Falls Public Library has been implementing the use of restricted and unrestricted library cards for one year. This allows parents to decide what levels of the library their child can access. Robert Wright, Director of the Idaho Falls Public Library, says the restrictions will become even more specific. The library will soon designate their top floor as an "Adults Only" section.

"If a child has an unrestricted card, they'll be able to go past this point up to the third floor where their parent has give them access to different materials," he said. "If they don't have an unrestricted card, then they will need to have their parent with them, and the parent will need to sign an affidavit. That's what the law requires every time they come to the library."

The physical separation between material for minors versus adults is one major way libraries can comply. It helps them mitigate the possible lawsuits parents can now bring against libraries they feel are in violation of the law.

"A parent or guardian of a minor child who accesses such material in violation of this policy would be entitled to bring a civil action against the school or library for damages and injunctive relief."

That's according to the same purpose statement. However, smaller libraries cannot accommodate the same physical of reading materials.

"Most libraries in the state are rural libraries," said Kaylene Christensen, Director of the North Bingham County District Library. "They are small, some much smaller than my library is. They really don't have any space to make other than just taking a book that is questioned and maybe putting it behind the desk."

Christensen feels that her library has a curated selection of reading materials appropriate for a variety of age groups. She also encourages parents to be mindful of the books their own kids are reading.

"I hope parents will come with their children to the library, look and see what they are checking out," she said. "Let us know if there's something that they are concerned about, and then be patient with us as we try to move forward and and continue to make this a space that is a safe place for children."