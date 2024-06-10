Juvenile killed in ATV accident near Victor

TETON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - A juvenile died from injuries in an ATV accident near Victor on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

Idaho State Police said two juveniles were heading west on 6000 South when they struck a tree near 664 West. Both juveniles were ejected from the ATV, they reported.

They were driving a red Suzuki Kingquad 750, ISP said.

One of the juveniles was flown to the hospital, the other was taken by ambulance. ISP said one of the juveniles died at the hospital.

No other details were given.