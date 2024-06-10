Skip to Content
News

Juvenile killed in ATV accident near Victor

MGN Online
By
Published 10:49 AM

TETON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - A juvenile died from injuries in an ATV accident near Victor on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

Idaho State Police said two juveniles were heading west on 6000 South when they struck a tree near 664 West. Both juveniles were ejected from the ATV, they reported.

They were driving a red Suzuki Kingquad 750, ISP said.

One of the juveniles was flown to the hospital, the other was taken by ambulance. ISP said one of the juveniles died at the hospital.

No other details were given.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content