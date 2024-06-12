Idaho Falls construction updates, one ends as another begins

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Construction season is well underway in Idaho Falls.

Work on the 17th and Holmes intersection is finishing up. Crews have been working on it since January to construct a canal bridge and improve traffic flow. The city says the intersection’s lanes will be fully open again soon.

Meanwhile, Pancheri Bridge started construction on June 3. The bridge was originally built in the 1970’s and expanded in the 90’s, so it’s in need of repairs and updates.

"It's just gotten old. If anybody has driven over it over the years, know that there were some bumps and it wasn’t in the greatest of shapes, so they are working to rehabilitate that bridge,” said City of Idaho Falls PIO, Eric Grossarth. “We’ll work to update some of those structures and put a new overlay over the top of that once it's done.”

Some of the lanes around Pancheri Bridge are closed to traffic, but they should be reopened for the 4th of July holiday. Afterwards, construction will resume on July 8.

Grossarth says another project will begin on Monday, June 17, to remove some of the railroad crossings over Yellowstone Highway at Cliff and Maple Street.

“It will last approximately two weeks, but there will be traffic able to flow in each direction, just one lane. [It’s a] quick project—get that rail crossing out there, the bump that’s been there for a while, and that unused section of railroad," Grossarth said.