Bannock County Historical Museum holds special exhibit on fur

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Bannock County Historical Museum is going back in time this weekend.

The museum is hosting a special event on Saturday all about fur.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the museum will have 15 different animal hides on display. They will have full descriptions of their habitat and what their final product was.

The museum is trying to build a bigger audience by hosting a special event every Saturday.

"Every Saturday from 10 to 2, we have different demonstrations and exhibits, open and free with admission, and so this week, we're learning all about furs and fur trapping and why Fort Hall became a thing and why was everybody out here hunting for furs and what they were used for," said Bannock County Historical Museum employee Pam Pascali.