Lookout Point hosts Funky Flea Market on Saturday

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - A brand new market is coming to Historic Downtown Pocatello.

The first ever Funky Flea Market is being held this Saturday at Lookout Point from 3 to 7 p.m. directly after the Farmers Market ends.

Their will be many different vendors on site.

This event is for vendors who don't qualify for the Farmers Market but have many great products and services to sell.

Historic Downtown Pocatello Director Stephanie Palagi says she hopes the event will fill the mid afternoon time slot for entertainment downtown.

"We actually had some antique merchants that asked if we would be willing to put together a flea market and kind of test it this summer," Palagi said. "So we're going to do three one in June, July and August, see how it goes in the summer, and then we may expand into a bigger footprint for next year.

The farmers market ends at 1 p.m. With tare down and setup of the Funky Flea Market taking place in a two hour time frame.