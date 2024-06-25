Federal committee looking at changing the names of Devil’s Tower, Hells Canyon

CROOK COUNTY, Wyoming (KIFI) - A federal committee wants to see a name change for Devil's Tower National Monument to "Bear Lodge."

That's according to draft recommendations from the June 10-11 meeting of the Reconciliation in Place Names Advisory Committee. The committee's purpose is to "identify existing federal land unit names and geographic feature names that may be considered derogatory and recommend potential replacement names to the Secretary of the Interior."

The committee says over 20 tribes with close association to the site find the name offensive, and support calling the "sacred geographic feature" called it by its Indigenous name, "Bear Lodge."

The committee says tribal leaders have sought to change the name of Devil's Tower for at least 10 years.

The committee argues Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland has the authority, under 43 U.S.C. §364b, to rename a geographic feature if the U.S. Board on Geographic Names “does not act within a reasonable time."

They also recommend Secretary Haaland "submit a request to the President, acting

under his authority under the Antiquities Act of 1906, to change the name of the national

monument to Bear Lodge National Monument."

While the Antiquities Act of 1906 does allow the President of the United States to establish national monuments from existing federal lands, Wyoming has an exemption. Under Title 54 of U.S. Code § 320301 "No extension or establishment of national monuments in Wyoming may be undertaken except by express authorization of Congress."

The committee has a working list of "potentially derogatory Federal land unit names" that include locations in Idaho as well as Wyoming. It includes Hells Canyon Wilderness, and Hells Canyon National Recreation Area in Idaho, as well as Jackass Ridge Snowmobile National Recreation Trail in Idaho.

Public comment can be submitted to reconciliation_committee@nps.gov or call (202) 354-2220.