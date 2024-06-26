Amazon joins exclusive club, crossing $2 trillion in stock market value for the first time

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon has joined the exclusive $2 trillion club after Wall Street investors pushed the value of the e-commerce giant’s stock past that threshold. Shares in Amazon.com Inc. finished Wednesday up almost 4%, giving the Seattle-based company a stock market valuation of $2.01 trillion. The stock has gained 52% in the past 12 months. It joins Google’s parent Alphabet, software behemoth Microsoft, iPhone maker Apple and chip maker Nvidia among companies with valuations of at least $2 trillion. Nvidia’s chips are used to power many AI application and its valuation has soared as a result. Amazon has also been making big investments in AI as global interest has grown in the technology, helping fuel its stock’s surge.

