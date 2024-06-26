Illinois man rejects deal to plead guilty to 7 murder charges in shooting at 2022 July Fourth parade

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — The man accused of opening fire at an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago in 2022 has rejected a deal requiring him to plead guilty to seven charges of murder in the attack. Twenty-three-year-old Robert E. Crimo III on Wednesday rejected the deal that prosecutors said would have come with a life sentence. The attack killed seven people and wounded more than 40. Prosecutors have said Crimo admitted to the shooting once police arrested him following an hourslong search. The gunman opened fire from the rooftop of a building along the parade route. Authorities have said the wounded ranged in age from 8 to their 80s.

