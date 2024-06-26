Opposition activists arrested in a crackdown in Mali were moved to prisons, families say

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Opposition politicians who were arrested in a crackdown in Mali were sent to prisons across the country this week. Human rights groups have decried the move as another step back for the country where the ruling junta has suspended all political activities. The nation has seen two military coups since 2020 as an insurgency by jihadi groups linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group worsened. The eleven opposition politicians were arrested earlier this month during a meeting in a private residence. An official says they’re held on charges of attacking the government but haven’t been tried yet.

