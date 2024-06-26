Prosecutors, defense clash over whether man who killed 5 in Florida bank deserves death penalty

A jury will soon begin deliberating on whether a former Florida prison guard trainee should be sentenced to death for executing five women inside a bank five years ago. Prosecutor Bonde Johnson told jurors during closing arguments Wednesday that Zephen Xaver murdered the women at Sebring’s SunTrust Bank to satisfy a yearslong desire to experience what is like to kill. Johnson told the jurors that because of the cruelty of the killings, he deserves a death sentence. Defense attorney Jane McNeill countered that Xavver is mentally ill and heard voices since childhood urging him to kill himself and others. She begged jurors to show mercy and sentence him to life without parole.

