Select Yellowstone roads open April 18

THE FOLLOWING IS A PRESS RELEASE FROM THE NATIONAL PARKS SERVICE:

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyoming (KIFI) - Beginning at 8 a.m. On Friday, April 18, 2025, select entrances and roads in Yellowstone National Park will open for the summer season, weather permitting, as part of the annual spring opening.

Entrances Open on April 18

North Entrance (Gardiner, Montana)

West Entrance (West Yellowstone, Montana)

From either entrance, visitors may access the following destinations:

Mammoth Hot Springs

Lamar Valley

Norris Geyser Basin

Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone

Old Faithful

Silver Gate and Cooke City, Montana

Additional roads within the park will open throughout May, weather permitting. Specific routes and directions can be found at Park Roads.

On Saturday, April 19, entrance fees will be waived in celebration of National Park Week.

Plan Ahead

Check the park’s Current Conditions before arrival.

Bring appropriate footwear and clothing for winter conditions. Many trails and boardwalks are still snow-covered this time of year.

Anticipate possible road closures due to inclement weather and dangerous driving conditions. Temporary travel restrictions or closures can occur at any time without notice. Have flexible travel plans.

Delays of up to 30 minutes may occur due to road improvement projects.

Stay informed about up-to-date road conditions and delays in Yellowstone: Visit Park Roads. Call (307) 344-2117 for recorded information. Receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone by texting "82190" to 888-777 (an automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions).

Expect limited services in spring and come prepared. Visit Operating Dates for area-specific information.

Reduce wait times at park entrances by purchasing a pass online ahead of time.

For additional details, visit the park website at www.nps.gov/yell or download the National Park Service App.

During Your Visit and Wildlife Safety

Protect yourself and bears. Stay alert, carry bear spray and know how to use it.

Use caution when driving and watch for ice, snow and gravel on road surfaces.

Bison, elk, bears, and other wildlife use roads as travel corridors. Roadside snowbanks prevent them from easily moving off the roads. Do not crowd, harass, or push wildlife. Be mindful as wildlife endures this difficult time of the year.

Stay at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves and 25 yards from all other wildlife. It is your responsibility to maintain safe distances at all times.