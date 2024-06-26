Suspected Houthi attack targets a ship in the Gulf of Aden, while Iraqi-claimed attack targets Eilat

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Authorities say a suspected missile attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels has targeted a ship in the Gulf of Aden. It follows the departure of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower after a deployment in which the aircraft carrier led the American response to the Houthi assaults that have reduced shipping drastically through the route. The British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center says a merchant vessel off the coast of Aden reported a missile impact in the water nearby. Its crew was safe. Meanwhile, the Israeli military said a drone fell off the coast of Eilat. Iraq militants allied to the Houthis claimed that attack.

