SWAT team responds to domestic dispute

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho Falls Police SWAT and Unmanned Aerial Systems Teams, and Crisis Negotiators engaged in a four-and-a-half-hour standoff Tuesday night, June 25. It happened in the area of Lincoln Drive and 1st Street at 9:15 p.m. Teams were responding to a domestic dispute between a victim and 25-year-old Colton Lopez.

The victim said that Lopez broke into her home through a window and began destroying her property. Lopez reportedly attacked the victim after they threatened to call the police. In doing so, he was also in violation of a no contact order.

Officers made many announcements using PA systems. Crisis negotiators also made contact with Lopez

at different times by cell phone. Lopez was told he was under arrest but would not come out. Ultimately, the SWAT team had to force entry into the home. Lopez was found hiding inside the attic crawl space and was taken into custody.

He was arrested for Felony First Degree Stalking, Felony Malicious Injury to Property, Felony Burglary, Misdemeanor Domestic Battery, Misdemeanor Resisting or Obstructing Officers, Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana and Violation of a No Contact Order. That's according to a press release about the incident. Lopez was taken to the hospital briefly for a jail clearance and then booked into the Bonneville County Jail.