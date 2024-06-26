Texas man set to receive lethal injection for 2001 killing of 18-year-old woman

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Texas is preparing for an execution on Wednesday evening. A man who admitted he kidnapped, sexually assaulted and fatally shot an 18-year-old woman in 2001 is set to receive a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. The remains of Bridget Townsend weren’t found until October 2002, two years after she had vanished. That year, Ramiro Gonzales led authorities to the spot in Southwest Texas where he had left her body. The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday afternoon declined to block the execution plan from proceeding. Townsend’s brother says the family wanted the death sentence carried out to provide closure and a measure of peace.

