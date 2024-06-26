The Latest | Troops begin to pull back, president decries those who ‘are staining the uniform’

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Troops and armored vehicles have begun to pull back from Bolivia’s government palace. Supporters of President Luis Arce flooded into the plaza outside and waved Bolivian flags soon afterward. Arce said the day has been “atypical in the life of country that wants democracy.” He decried what he called “an attempted coup by troops who are staining the uniform, who are attacking our constitution.” Arce praised those troops who obey the constitution and “wear their uniform with pride.” He added: “We deplore the attitudes of bad troops who regrettably repeat history by trying to carry out a coup when the Bolivian people have always been a democratic people.”

