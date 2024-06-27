Heavy police presence in Nairobi ahead of planned protests despite Kenyan president’s U-turn

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Heavy security has been deployed in Kenya’s capital Nairobi ahead of planned protests against a controversial finance bill, despite the president’s decision not to sign it after the plans sparked deadly chaos in the capital and saw protesters storming and burning part of the parliament building. Protesters who said last week that they would march to the State House on Thursday say they still do not trust President William Ruto, who has said the tax hikes would be withdrawn and budget cuts would be made. Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Wednesday urged the young protesters to call off planned protests and give dialogue a chance. On Tuesday thousands of protesters stormed Kenya’s parliament, burning parts of the building and sending lawmakers fleeing.

