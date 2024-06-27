Michigan woman to stand trial in crash that killed young brother and sister at birthday party

A Michigan woman has been ordered to stand trial in a crash that killed two siblings and injured several other people who were at a boat club to celebrate a child’s birthday. Marshella Chidester was bound over Thursday to Monroe County Circuit Court on two counts of second-degree murder and other charges in the April 20 crash at the Swan Boat Club in Berlin Township, about 30 miles south of Detroit. A deputy testified Thursday during Chidester’s preliminary examination that a blood test revealed her blood alcohol content was 0.18. The legal limit in Michigan for operating a vehicle is 0.08. Killed were 8-year-old Alanah Phillips and 4-year-old Zayn Phillips. Their mother and an older sibling were among those injured.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.