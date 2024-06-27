New Hampshire teacher says student she drove to abortion clinic was 18, denies law was broken

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A private school teacher who says she was fired after driving an 18-year-old student to get an abortion is suing New Hampshire’s Department of Education and officials she says falsely suggested she circumvented state law. The commissioner of education mentioned the teacher in an essay published in April, saying she allegedly took a student for an abortion without parental knowledge. But in a lawsuit filed Monday, the teacher says the student was 18 and thus not subject to New Hampshire’s parental notification law. The teacher sued the commissioner and Education Department after her teaching license was revoked this month. She says her due process rights were violated and that the department is pushing a false narrative. The department declined to comment.

