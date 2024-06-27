Slovakia to boost protections for politicians after assassination attempt on populist premier Fico

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s Parliament has approved a package of legislation meant to boost security for leading politicians and others following an assassination attempt on populist Prime Minister Robert Fico. The measures Thursday, which were approved by the coalition government on June 12, are set to take effect July 15 after expected approval by President Peter Pellegrini, Fico’s close ally. The package was criticized by the opposition and rights group Amnesty International among others as an attempt to limit people’s right to gather. Under the legislation, authorities will have the right to ban protest rallies in front of politicians’ homes and residential areas. Demonstrations also wouldn’t be allowed near the seats of government and president.

