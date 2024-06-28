Air tankers attack Arizona wildfire that has forced evacuations outside of Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nearly 200 firefighters are battling a wildfire northeast of Phoenix where air tankers are dropping retardant on the flames that forced dozens of residents to flee their homes overnight. Fire officials said Friday there have been no immediate reports of any injuries or homes damaged by the human-caused blaze that broke out Thursday afternoon. An estimated 60 people had left their homes by Friday morning after Maricopa County emergency personnel ordered evacuations for the Scottsdale-area subdivision on the edge of the Tonto National Forest. Elsewhere, crews continued to make progress on large wildfires that broke out earlier this week in Oregon and California.

