Several engines and wildland vehicles were called to the scene. The fire was contained by about 11:30 PM and firefighters are now mopping up hotspots. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Idaho Falls, ID- A vegetation fire was called in at about 10:24 PM Thursday, June 27, at 5032 E Powerhouse Dr.

