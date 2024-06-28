New Jersey to hold hearing on 2 Trump golf course liquor licenses following felony convictions

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey regulators will hold a hearing next month on whether two golf courses owned by former President Donald Trump should have their liquor licenses renewed following his felony convictions in New York. The licenses for Trump golf courses in Colts Neck and Bedminster expire on Sunday. The state Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control said Friday it is not renewing the licenses, but it is issuing temporary permits to allow them to continue serving alcohol until a hearing on the licenses is held on July 19. The Trump Organization warned against a politically motivated inquiry, and predicted the licenses will not be affected.

