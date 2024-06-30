Venezuelans hold rehearsal vote less than a month before pivotal presidential election

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Some Venezuelans have cast mock votes in a rehearsal less than a month before the highly anticipated election in which President Nicolas Maduro seeks a third term. The test allows Venezuela’s ruling party to gauge its voter-mobilizing powers, which have significantly diminished during Maduro’s crisis-ridden presidency. The exercise is technically meant to help voters familiarize themselves with the fingerprint readers and electronic voting machines that will be used on July 28. The election is shaping up to be the biggest challenge the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela has faced in its 25-year dominance that began with the presidency of the fiery Hugo Chávez.

