A bridge near a Minnesota dam may collapse. Officials say they can do little to stop it

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Rushing waters from the Blue Earth River have already left a trail of debris and destruction on the edges of a southern Minnesota dam that partially failed last week. Officials acknowledged Tuesday the structure most in danger may be the bridge that looms nearby. They say the County Road 9 Bridge is at risk of crumbling and little can be done. The threat to the bridge began when a bout of heavy rain and flooding pummeled the Midwest for days. Officials are warily watching both the dam and the bridge. They are noting that the still-surging river has drastically changed the area.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.