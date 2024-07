LONDON (AP) — Marketa Vondrousova has become the first defending women’s champion at Wimbledon to lose in the first round the next year since it happened to Steffi Graf in 1994. Vondrousova was eliminated by Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 6-4, 6-2 at Centre Court on Tuesday.

