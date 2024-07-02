Mexican president says a fight over drug and migrant trafficking was behind the massacre of 19

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president says a fight between gangs over drug and migrant trafficking routes was behind the massacre of 19 men in the southern state of Chiapas. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Tuesday the killings were part of a long-running dispute between two drug cartels. He said there were several Guatemalans among the victims. On Monday, authorities found 19 bodies piled in and around a dump truck in a cartel-dominated town near the border with Guatemala. López Obrador said federal forces were “protecting the population,” despite the fact the area has seen several mass killings in recent months.

