Museum of Idaho hosting first-ever Keefer’s Island tours

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Museum of Idaho is hosting its first-ever tours of Keefer's Island.

The historic site sits off of the Idaho Falls Snake River Walk and is only accessible by boat. MOI has partnered with Snake River Ferry and Idaho Falls Parks & Recreation so the public can set foot on Keefer's Island and dive into its interesting history.

The tours will give a glimpse into the story of the Keefer family, who arrived in Eagle Rock (now Idaho Falls) in 1884. The tours are available during the first two weekends of July (Friday-Sunday).

The Keefers made major contributions to Idaho Falls' infrastructure, community development, and public service. "The Keefers played a crucial role," says Chloe Doucette, MOI Managing Director. "William Keefer, father of Fred Keefer who built the island cabin, literally created the falls that give Idaho Falls its name!"

To learn more about the tours and get tickets, click here.

Tour Dates:

July 5, 6, & 7

July 12, 13, & 14

Tour Times:

Fridays & Sundays: 1pm, 2pm, 3pm, 4pm, & 5pm

Saturdays: 10am, 11am, 12pm, 1pm, 2pm, 3pm, 4pm, & 5pm

Each tour begins on the hour and lasts approximately 45 minutes.

Location:

John’s Hole Forebay Park Dock (1417 River Pkwy, Idaho Falls).