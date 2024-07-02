US gives key approval to Atlantic Shores offshore wind farm in New Jersey

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The U.S. Interior Department has approved the proposed Atlantic Shores offshore wind farm in New Jersey. Tuesday’s approval gives a major boost to a project that would be the state’s first. The project still requires an additional federal approval of its construction and operations plan and two state-level permits before construction can begin. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland says this is the ninth offshore wind project approved under the Biden administration. Atlantic Shores would be built between Atlantic City and Long Beach Island with 195 wind turbines.

