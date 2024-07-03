Local drive-in theater hosting Independence Day celebration

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Motor Vu Drive-In in Idaho Falls is hosting its Independence Day celebration on July 3.

The gates will open at 7 p.m. and a fireworks show will start 30 minutes after sunset. Afterward, the drive-in will show the new movie “Despicable Me 4.”

This is a real treat for Idahoans because there are very few drive-in theaters left in the country.

There were more than 4,000 drive-in theaters across the United States during the 1950s and 1960s. There are only around 300 left in the country, as of 2023.

New York, Pennsylvania, and Ohio have the most operating drive-in theaters in the U.S. In contrast, Alaska, North Dakota, and Louisiana do not have any drive-in theaters still in business.

Motor Vu Drive-In was built in 1947 and is one of the few of its kind still in operation.

To learn more about the drive-in theater and its Independence Day event, click here.