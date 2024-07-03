Tunisia sets elections for October. Will the increasingly authoritarian president run again?

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisia’s increasingly authoritarian leader has scheduled the next presidential election for October without saying whether he will seek a second term. President Kais Saied has had five tumultuous years at the head of the North African nation once seen as a model of democracy for the Arab world. Saied set Oct. 6 for the election in a decree issued late Tuesday. His first term ends on Oct. 23. The election will be voters’ first chance to evaluate Saied’s tenure amid an economic crisis and the drift into authoritarianism.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.