Firework anxiety: What to do if your pet runs away from home

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The crackling sound of fireworks can be nostalgic for many people, but it can also be very frightening for pets. The Snake River Animal Shelter wanted to help animals with firework anxiety by hosting its first ever Fourth of July "Cuddle Buddy" event this year. This temporarily puts them in foster homes over the holiday.

Michelle Ziel-Dingman, the shelter's Executive Director, believes people can do a lot for animals when they are scared. She says petting and holding an animal are just a few ways to help them feel safe, loved and comforted in anxiety-inducing situations.

"One of the best ways to comfort your animal — if it is experiencing anxiety during the fireworks season — is definitely to apply something that is soft and cuddly, that has a little bit of weight such a weighted blanket."

Despite efforts to comfort your pet, anxiety may still get the best of it. Holes in fences and unsecured doors are common escape routes for spooked animals. In the case that your pet does run away, Ziel-Dingman says there are many steps you can take to relocate your furry friend.

Inform the non-emergency dispatch

Check your local animal shelter

Look for your pet on the Petco Love Lost website

"That website is the one that most of the shelters in the area use to check on lost and missing pets," Ziel-Dingman said.



