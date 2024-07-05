After hitting Yucatan Peninsula, Beryl churns in Gulf of Mexico as Texas braces for potential hit

TULUM, Mexico (AP) — Beryl has moved back into the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, where it is expected to strengthen after weakening to a tropical storm as it moved across Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula. The U.S. National Hurricane Center expects Beryl to regain hurricane strength and forecasts predicted it would head toward northeastern Mexico and the Texas coast. State and local officials have urged coastal residents to be prepared for possible storm surge flooding, heavy rain and high winds. Some Texas cities called for voluntary evacuations in low-lying areas prone to flooding, banned beach camping and urged tourists traveling on the July 4 holiday weekend to move recreational vehicles from coastal parks.

