Arizona man pleads guilty to murder in wife’s death less than a week after reporting her missing

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in his wife’s death less than a week after he first reported her missing to police in Flagstaff. Authorities announced Daniel Paduchowski’s guilty plea Friday while also acknowledging the unusually swift resolution to a homicide investigation that began just days earlier. Police say the 58-year-old man reported his wife Kelly missing on Sunday night. By Tuesday, police had identified him as a suspect and arrested him. The 45-year-old victim’s remains were found Friday morning in an undisclosed location. Authorities say Daniel Paduchowski will be sentenced to 16 years for the murder charge. His sentencing is set for Sept. 10.

