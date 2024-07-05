Dehydrated coyote pup dies after it was rescued by California firefighters

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An animal rescue center says a dehydrated coyote pup rescued by California firefighters has died. A spokesperson for the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA said Friday the pup was about 6 weeks old. Photos on social media of the July 4 rescue show a big-eared pup bundled up in material and also by bowls of food at a San Mateo County fire station. Firefighters with Cal Fire CZU had seen the pup with its mom previously but this time she was nowhere in sight. They gave the pup water and chicken until rescuers could take it.

