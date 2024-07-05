Defending Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz comes back to beat Frances Tiafoe in the third round

LONDON (AP) — Defending Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz has come back to eliminate Frances Tiafoe 5-7, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-2 to reach the fourth round. The third-seeded Alcaraz was outplayed for stretches by No. 29 Tiafoe on Friday but improved to 12-1 for his career in fifth sets. Tiafoe fell to 6-13 in that category. Alcaraz will continue to pursue a second consecutive title at the All England Club and his fourth Grand Slam trophy overall. Tiafoe was not quite able to pull out what would have been a surprising victory for someone who arrived at Wimbledon with a sprained ligament in his right knee and a losing record this season.

