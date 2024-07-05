Delaware judge refuses to dismiss lawsuit in battle over estate of the late pop icon Prince

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge has refused to dismiss a lawsuit filed by former business advisers to the late pop music icon Prince against two of his siblings and other heirs in a dispute over his estate. The judge on Friday also agreed with plaintiffs L. Londell McMillan and Charles Spicer Jr. that an agreement purporting to replacing them as managers of a limited liability company established by three of the siblings was invalid. McCormick also ruled that the plaintiffs can pursue a claim that the defendants breached the LLC agreement by acting without authorization to amend it and remove McMillan and Spicer. Prince died without a will in 2016 from an accidental fentanyl overdose.

