Forced labor, same-sex marriage and shoplifting are all on the ballot in California this November

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Forced labor, same-sex marriage and shoplifting are among the 10 statewide ballot measures California voters will consider. The California secretary of state finalized the ballot Wednesday. Two measures set to be on the ballot in November ask voters for permission to borrow a combined $20 billion to pay for building and repairing schools and preparing communities for climate change. Two other measures would change the state constitution to ban involuntary servitude and guarantee a right to marry for everyone. The measure likely to get the most attention is one that would increase penalties for shoplifting and drug charges.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.