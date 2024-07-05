How Texas is still investigating migrant aid groups on the border after a judge’s scathing order

McALLEN, Texas (AP) — Texas is widening investigations into aid organizations along the U.S.-Mexico border over claims that nonprofits are helping migrants illegally enter the country. A judge in El Paso this week accused the state of harassment after Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton tried shuttering a shelter in the border city. Since February, Paxton has asked for documents from at least four groups in Texas that help temporarily shelter and feed migrants. The groups have denied accusations of wrongdoing. No charges have been filed against any of the nonprofits or their leaders.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.