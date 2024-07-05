North Dakota tribe goes back to its roots with a massive greenhouse operation

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Native American tribe in North Dakota is planning a sprawling greenhouse complex on its reservation. The first of four planned phases of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation’s project is set to be completed next February. The complex will be among the largest greenhouses in the U.S. The greenhouse brings the tribe back to its agricultural roots from long ago, before a federal government dam flooded its fertile Missouri River land. Tribal Chairman Mark Fox says the greenhouse will provide food locally, as well as to tribes in neighboring states and to isolated and impoverished areas.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.