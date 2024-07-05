President Biden scrambles to save his reelection with a trip to Wisconsin and a network TV interview

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is fighting to save his endangered reelection effort as he holds a rally in Wisconsin and sits down for a network television interview there. His every answer is sure to be scrutinized for evidence of his competency and fitness to run for office. The interview on Friday with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos could be a watershed moment for Biden. The questioning is expected to be intensive and probing, and Biden’s team says he’s been preparing aggressively. Meanwhile, his reelection campaign is pairing his in-person events with a fresh $50 million ad campaign this month.

