Alec Baldwin is about to go on trial in the death of a cinematographer. Here are key things to know

Alec Baldwin is about to go on trial for the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Baldwin was pointing a revolver at Hutchins in 2021 on the New Mexico set of the Western “Rust” when it fired and killed her. He’s been charged with involuntary manslaughter and could get 18 months in prison if he’s convicted by 12 jurors in a Santa Fe courthouse. The trial begins with jury selection Tuesday and is expected to last nine days. The prosecution will argue that Baldwin as a producer allowed for a dangerous environment and that as an actor used the gun in a way that he never should have.

