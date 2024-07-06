Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani is set to throw a grand wedding for his son. Here’s what to know

NEW DELHI (AP) — In March, Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani threw a three-day prenuptial bash for his son that included a 1,200-person guest list, including former world leaders, tech tycoons and Bollywood’s megastars, and a performance by renowned singer Rihanna. It was only the start of their months-long lavish pre-wedding celebrations, which have grabbed headlines and set off a social media frenzy. Finally, the wedding is set for next week, with Anant Ambani marrying his longtime girlfriend, Radhika Merchant in what many have dubbed the wedding of the year. Here’s what we know:

