Off-duty NYPD officer who was among 4 killed when drunk driver crashed into nail salon laid to rest
NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. (AP) — An off-duty New York Police Department officer who was among four killed when a drunk driver plowed into a nail salon on Long Island last month has been laid to rest. Hundreds gathered Saturday at a funeral home in New Hyde Park for the memorial service for Emilia Rennhack. New York City Mayor Eric Adams called the 30-year-old Deer Park resident “the best of our city.” Her husband lamented that the couple had “so many more plans” for their future. The driver in the June 28 crash pleaded not guilty to driving while intoxicated at his arraignment Monday.