Voters in France’s overseas territories kick off a pivotal parliamentary election

PARIS (AP) — Voters in France’s overseas territories and living abroad have started casting ballots in parliamentary runoff elections that could hand an unprecedented victory to the nationalist far right. Marine Le Pen’s anti-immigration party National Rally came out on top of first-round voting last Sunday. It was followed by a coalition of center-left, hard-left and Greens parties. President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist alliance was in a distant third. The second-round voting began Saturday overseas, in French territories stretching from the South Pacific to the Caribbean, North Atlantic and the Indian Ocean. French voters living abroad also began voting Saturday. The elections wrap up Sunday in mainland France.

