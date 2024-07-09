Arkansas couple charged with murder after toddler left in a hot vehicle dies, police say

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say an Arkansas couple has been charged with capital murder after one of their four young children left inside a hot vehicle died from apparent heat exhaustion. Prosecutors in Little Rock filed the murder charges Monday against Deja and Justin Rollins following their 2-year-old’s death. They have pleaded not guilty. Online court records didn’t list an attorney for the couple. Officials say police initially responded to a child abuse report Sunday afternoon at Arkansas Children’s Hospital. Security learned that the couple had four young children inside a vehicle in the parking lot. Police say the children were brought inside for treatment. The 2-year-old died the next day.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.